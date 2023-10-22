LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The energy of East Lansing was off the charts Saturday, in preparation for the rivalry game day with the University of Michigan.

Every parking spot was filled, and some tailgaters started setting up at 7 a.m. Saturday–that’s ahead of a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. 6 News found out that for some people, tailgating is the main event.

“We are expecting to…score!” said David DeSmyter, Michigan State football fan. And when it comes to tailgating, DeSmyter knows what he’s doing.

His son said he’s been doing this for years. “It’s a family tradition, of course,” said MSU fan Brady DeSmyter. “I don’t think he’s ever missed a game day my entire life. Always here, probably 12-14 hours before a game, ready to go.”

People were feeling the high energy all over campus as they prepared for the MSU Spartans to go up against the Michigan Wolverines. “I have never seen it like this. It is just popping, everything all over the place, you know,” said Claire Sampson.

In the end, fans said, it’s always a good time, no matter who wins. Even siblings were going against one another Saturday. “I knew she was going to go to State, but it’s a sibling rivalry; but we still love each other,” said Michigan fan Shannon Stevens.

“It’s the best day of the year. We have so much fun celebrating,” said Shannon’s sister, MSU fan Sydney Stevens.

Of course, each side felt their team would come out on top. “I hope we can score a touchdown. I hope we can come out with a win for once. I have faith in our team, though,” said an MSU fan who was tailgating.

Many tailgaters showed up at least 12 hours before kickoff to celebrate. (Photo/WLNS)

Rivalry game day was a great opportunity for business owners. (Photo/WLNS)

And for business owners, the Michigan-MSU game day in particular is a great opportunity for sales. “I come down here every year, usually during the Michigan-Michigan State game, and sell some gear to the college kids,” said Aysten Daggett, owner of Better Aged.

Daggett sells vintage clothing. He said that shortly after arriving at the tailgate, he had already sold 10 items.

“This is great for business,” Daggett said. “It’s really cool because I don’t have a shop here, obviously; we’re back in Grand Rapids. So to come down here and be able to get the kids here some gear; get some different stuff.”