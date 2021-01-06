“For mom’s and dad’s, that’s special” Limited spectators allowed at football, volleyball state tournaments — for those not allowed the MHSAA offers plenty of options

After receiving approval from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Michigan High School Athletic Association has given the green light for limited spectators at the football and volleyball state tournaments.

LANSING, Mich.(WLNS)- Less an a week until the high school football playoffs resume, the Michigan High School Athletic Association got the green light to allowed a limited number of spectators for the football and volleyball state tournaments.

“We wanted to at least give parents the opportunity to be able to go and cheer on their team,” MHSAA Media and Content Coordinator, Geoff Kimmerly said. “We can do that now for football and volleyball.”

Football teams will be given 125 tickets and volleyball teams will be given 50 tickets, for immediate family members of those on the team.

“For mom’s and dad’s, that’s special,” Ithaca football coach, Terry Hessbrook said. “They get to come in and see their son play and I’m ecstatic for that, and thankful to whoever made that decision.”

“This was really a decision from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,” Kimmerly said. “Obviously we’ve made it clear all along that eventually we would love to have some fans in the stands. As soon as they said that’s a go, of course we’re absolutely going to take it and make it a reality.”

As for girls swimming and diving, immediate family members still won’t be allowed attend due to max capacity already being met with just the swimmers alone.

But for those that can’t attend any of the fall sport tournaments, the MHSAA is going to offer plenty of ways for people to watch from home. Whether its broadcasted on Fox Sports Detroit or live-streamed on the MHSAA.TV website.

“It’s absolutely probably at it’s most vital since we started our school broadcast program 13 years ago,” Kimmerly said. “We plan on putting something on our website with links with how to watch every game that we have available. Just to try and help everybody stay organized because we realize this is a lot to keep up with.”