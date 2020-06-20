For the first time in 2020, Biden’s monthly fundraising haul is higher than Trump’s

In this June 11, 2020, photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable on economic reopening with community members in Philadelphia. Biden’s search for a running mate is entering a second round of vetting for a dwindling list of potential vice presidential nominees, with several black women in strong contention. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Republican National Committee announced Saturday that the Trump campaign, RNC and joint fundraising committees raised $74 million in May, a record for them in monthly fundraising. But for the first time in this election cycle, Joe Biden and the DNC brought in more money in a month than Mr. Trump, with Biden’s campaign reporting a more than $80 million cash haul in May.

Mr. Trump maintains a massive cash war chest. According to the RNC, its entities had $265 million cash on hand at the end of last month after raising more than $817 million over the course of the 2020 election season so far.

While the Biden campaign has not yet released its cash on hand total for the end of May, as of April, the former vice president was facing about a $100 million disadvantage to the president.

“After yet another massive fundraising haul, it remains clear that the enthusiasm behind President Trump’s re-election campaign goes unmatched,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale in a statement. “While Sleepy Joe Biden lobs ineffective partisan attacks from the shadows of his basement, President Trump is leading The Great American Comeback and he is drawing support from every corner of this country.”

The fundraising announcement comes as Mr. Trump returned to the campaign trail on Saturday with a rally in Tulsa and Trump Victory resumes field operations in states that allow it after the coronavirus shut down most in-person activity for more than three months. Mr. Trump’s Tulsa rally will be his first since March, despite health concerns from some local officials as COVID-19 cases continue to climb. Mr. Trump’s campaign claimed more than one million people requested tickets for the event.

The RNC also recently announced the hiring of 300 additional field staffers, bringing the Trump Victory efforts in target states to more than 1,100. The Trump campaign and RNC says it’s investing in the largest field program and data operation in party history, with more than 1.3 million volunteers and more than 45 million voter contacts.

Meanwhile, this month, the president also returned to in-person fundraising after having to raise funds online last month due to the pandemic. Additionally, the campaign and RNC also announced their largest single online fundraising day to date on Mr. Trump’s birthday on June 14. Together, they raised $14 million online in just 24 hours. The average donation was $46.

“President Trump’s consistent leadership and unprecedented actions during this challenging time has undoubtedly resonated with the American people,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement. “Support across the country continues to pour in, helping us to build an unparalleled operation that will deliver victories up and down the ballot in November.”

As for Biden, in the wake of his massive cash haul, his campaign announced a $15 million, five-week advertisement blitz. The campaign hasn’t aired paid ads on the television airwaves since early March. The move signals their growing financial footing despite their cash disadvantage. When announcing their $80.8 million cash haul, the Biden campaign also said more than half of last month’s donors were new, showing they continue to grow their base heading into the summer.

Presidential campaigns and party committees are required to file their May fundraising numbers with the Federal Election Commission by June 20.