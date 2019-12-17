Ford Motor Company to create 3,000 new jobs

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved projects that would include 3,000 new jobs by Ford Motor Company and three community projects to help the Michigan economy.

In total, the MSF board approved projects that could generate more than $1.5 billion in capital investment and create 3,076 jobs.

“Today’s projects will bring economic opportunities across the state in the manufacturing, mobility and entrepreneurial sectors, as well as support innovative placemaking opportunities in our communities,” said Jeff Mason, CEO of MEDC, the state’s chief marketing and business attraction agency, responsible for enabling long-term economic opportunity for all Michiganders.

Ford Motor Company plans to build on two of its main facilities and create a new vehicle modification center in southeast Michigan. This project alone will generate a private investment greater than $1.45 billion and create 3,000 jobs. Among those jobs are those that involve installing the new self-driving technology and interiors of Ford’s autonomous vehicles.