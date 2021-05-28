Ford recalling Transit Connect vans

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Ford is now recalling approximately 205,000 “Transit Connect” vans to fix an issue that stops the shift lever from moving the transmission to the correct gear.

The recall deals with vans from model years 2013 through 2021 with 2.5 liter engines and 6F35 transmissions.

According to the motor company, the bushing that connects the shifter cable can deteriorate and fall off.

This could allow the driver to move the gear shift lever to park, turn the van off and exit the vehicle with no warning message or chime indicating the van is not in park.

Ford says that it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries that were caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap.

Owners will be notified starting the week of June 28th.