Ford recalls 350,000 explorers due to suspension problem

Michigan (WLNS) – A new announcement from the Ford Motor Company issued a recall for over 375,000 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. and Canada.

The recall is due to a suspension problem that could affect drivers when steering. Of the affected Explorers, vehicles between the years 2013-17 are the only ones with the suspension problem.

The company says its aware the issue has led to at least 13 reported accidents and six injuries.

For those affected, Dealers will complete a torque inspection of the cross-axis ball joint and replace it as necessary. Customers will be notified starting the week of November 30.