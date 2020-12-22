Ford releases safe distance holiday sweater

If you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift for the cyclist or electric scooter rider in your life, Ford just released a “safe distance” Christmas sweater that comes with small projectors.

They’re hidden within the reindeer’s antlers, nose, and tail that light up the ground around the wearer. They mark out a nearly 5-foot “safe zone” in the shape of a Christmas tree so that other road users know to give them enough space when passing.

The new sweater is part of Ford’s on-going Share the Road Campaign.