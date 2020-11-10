Ford to bring new jobs to Michigan, Gov. Whitmer responds

DEARBORN, Mich (WLNS) — Ford plans to add 350 jobs at two U.S. factories including one here in Michigan as the automaker works to meet the expected demand for electric vehicles.

Ford said today it will add 200 workers to its Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, which will build an all-electric F-150 pickup starting in mid-2022.

In addition, 150 workers will be hired to work at the Kansas City Plant in Missouri which is building the new “E-Transit” full-size van that will go on sale late next year. Ford says it will also invest $100 million in that plant for an assembly line that will build the electric vans.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer weighed-in on Ford’s news today, saying in part, “This announcement is good news for our families, our hardworking UAW members, and our economy as a whole.”

The Governor went on to say, “Ford’s latest investment will create hundreds of new, good-paying jobs for Michigan workers and help us solidify our status as the automotive capital of the world.”