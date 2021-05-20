Ford unveils fully electric F-150 Lightning

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ford Motor Company has now formally revealed its all-electric model of its F-150 called the Lightning.

This is the same vehicle President Biden drove during his visit to the all electric Dearborn plant on Tuesday.

F-150 Lightning delivers a targeted 563 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque – the most torque of any F-150 ever.

The truck also comes with a feature called “BlueCruise” which offers hands-free driving on the highway.

In a statement, Ford CEO and President Jim Farley says “The F-150 Lightning is a massive moment for our Ford team. America’s No. 1 auto brand is going zero emissions with America’s favorite vehicle. It’s quicker than a Raptor, with standard 4×4 and independent rear suspension; a power frunk, enough juice to run your house for three days or power an awesome tailgate; and it will forever improve with over-the-air updates,”

The commercial-oriented entry model starts at $39,974, while the mid-series XLT model starts at $52,974 which offers additional features.

The Lightning offers an impressive 0-60mph time in the mid-4-second range when equipped with an extended-range battery.

Two battery options are available, Standard-range battery last for about 230 miles, and the extended battery targets 300.

The F-150 lightning will hit the road in the spring of 2022 and will be available at Ford dealerships across the country.