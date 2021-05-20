Ford unveils fully electric F-150 Lightning

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ford Motor Company has now formally revealed its all-electric model of its F-150 called the Lightning.

This is the same vehicle President Biden drove during his visit to the all electric Dearborn plant on Tuesday.

F-150 Lightning delivers a targeted 563 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque – the most torque of any F-150 ever.

The truck also comes with a feature called “BlueCruise” which offers hands-free driving on the highway.

In a statement, Ford CEO and President Jim Farley says “The F-150 Lightning is a massive moment for our Ford team. America’s No. 1 auto brand is going zero emissions with America’s favorite vehicle. It’s quicker than a Raptor, with standard 4×4 and independent rear suspension; a power frunk, enough juice to run your house for three days or power an awesome tailgate; and it will forever improve with over-the-air updates,”

The commercial-oriented entry model starts at $39,974, while the mid-series XLT model starts at $52,974 which offers additional features.

The Lightning offers an impressive 0-60mph time in the mid-4-second range when equipped with an extended-range battery.

Two battery options are available, Standard-range battery last for about 230 miles, and the extended battery targets 300.

The F-150 lightning will hit the road in the spring of 2022 and will be available at Ford dealerships across the country.

President Joe Biden stops to talk to the media as he drives a Ford F-150 Lightning truck at Ford Dearborn Development Center, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

