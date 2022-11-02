LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state task force on forensic science met in Lansing on Tuesday.

The task force is an advisory body operating within the Michigan State Police.

Officials say the goal is to lessen the odds of wrongful convictions through the proper use of forensic science.

One of the topics was defining exactly what forensic science is.

“If we vote on this it goes through and gets accepted and implemented this will be the broadest interpretation of forensic science I can think of in the country. To include behavioral sciences and other expert examinations, that’s amazingly broad. I’m not saying it’s bad, I just want to make sure everyone understands what we’re doing,” said MSP Forensic Science Division Director Jeff Nye.

The task force was created by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2021.