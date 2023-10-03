LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Curators at the Fredrick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids say that a “Forest of Dreams” will be sprouting up later this month.

"Amalgram," by Nick Cave, is one of the featured sculptures in "Forest of Dreams"

A new exhibit of tree-related sculptures made by more than a dozen artists from around the world debuts Oct. 20 until late-February.

Organizers say that trees have always been a symbol of growth and connectivity and hold a profound place in our culture.

The participating artists will be using a wide range of materials and techniques to help bring these themes to life, in a way that reminds us of our relationship to nature.

“We are excited to present this lavish exhibition that celebrates the grandeur and value of trees,” said Suzanne Ramljak, Chief Curator at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. “While trees are essential to our lives, we tend to overlook them due to their familiarity and ubiquity. The rich and surreal sculpture in ‘Forest of Dreams’ helps open our eyes to these marvelous organisms.”

The staff at the sculpture park will also be hosting a variety of events throughout the exhibition, including a sculpture walk, an exhibition tour and discussions about the cultural relevance of trees. You can find for information about the programs here.