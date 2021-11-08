Forest Service holding forum on April’s Michigan wildfire

EAST TAWAS, Mich. (AP) — The public is invited to a forum to discuss the cause of a wildfire last spring in Michigan’s northeastern Lower Peninsula.

The event will be held Friday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the East Tawas Community Center in East Tawas.

The April wildfire, known as the Brittle fire, affected more than 6,000 acres in the Huron-Manistee National Forests. Officials said a prescribed burn turned into a wildfire due to shifting winds. No injuries were reported.

“While the Facilitated Learning Analysis is in draft form and cannot be released to the public, we think it is important to address its draft findings,” forest supervisor Leslie Auriemmo said.

The forum will include a discussion about changes in the prescribed fire program, the U.S. Forest Service said.