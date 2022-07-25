The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is holding its regular business meeting at 11 a.m. Watch above.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights has filed formal criminal charges against the Grand Rapids Police Department.

During a 10 a.m. news conference Monday at a Kentwood hotel, MDCR discussed the charges of unequal treatment in public service which stem from two discrimination complaints.

In 2019, over 80 individuals shared their experiences of bias and discrimination with GRPD in two public listening sessions. Since those meetings, 28 individuals have filed complaints against the police department, John E. Johnson, Jr., executive director of MDCR, said. An MDCR spokesperson said the number of complaints appears to be higher than most Michigan law enforcement departments.

Since then, MDCR has been investigating the complaints which can take months or years to complete, Johnson said.

The first complaint that led to these charges was filed by a mother on behalf of her daughter who died from COVID-19 in November 2020.

In 2017, “police were in pursuit of a middle-aged white woman who was a suspect in an attempted murder. Officers pointed their weapons at Honestie (who was 11 at the time) who was Black as she exited a house they had under surveillance and placed her in handcuffs,” Johnson said.

He said GRPD was unable to show evidence that any white children were placed in handcuffs and questioned in this case.

A second complaint was filed by Grand Rapids resident Melissa Mason.

In January 2020, Mason, a Black woman, was driving with three children and was pulled over for expired plates. During the stop, she was handcuffed and placed in a police vehicle, Johnson said.

GRPD was also unable to show that people of a different race were treated the same way in similar situations, Johnson said.

An administrative law judge will review the investigation and then the Michigan Civil Rights Commission will conduct its own hearing.

Johnson said the other complaints are being investigated. Additional charges may be filed as a result of those investigations.