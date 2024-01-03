LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Top aides of former Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield are in an East Lansing courtroom Wednesday morning being arranged on multiple felony charges.

In December, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Anne and Robert Minard with running a criminal enterprise, conspiracy to run a criminal enterprise and embezzlement.

Robert (left, behind lawyer) and Anne Minard (right) were in court to be arraigned on state felony charges. Jan. 3, 2024 (WLNS)

The couple operated a consulting firm, as well as numerous political nonprofits while working for the former speaker. Nessel alleges the pair ran a complex operation to “financially exploit” those organizations and misappropriated more than $500,000.