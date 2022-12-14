UNDATED (WOOD) — The first man to be charged and convicted in the Michigan attorney general’s investigation into abuse within the Boy Scouts of America was ordered to serve years in a state prison.

Mark Chapman was sentenced by a Macomb County judge to between 12 and 20 years for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and between 10 and 15 years in prison for second-degree CSC, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said in a Wednesday release. The sentences will run at the same time.

Investigators say Chapman abused two boys, using his roles with the Boy Scouts and with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to gain access to one of the victims. He is related to the other. The boys were as young as 11 when the abused started. It went on for years.

The charges against Chapman, 51, were issued in March. He had to be extradited from New York, where he was living and where he was imprisoned on other child abuse convictions, to Michigan to be arraigned. He ultimately pleaded guilty to the two counts under the terms of a plea deal.

The AG’s Office says it has already reviewed about 1,900 allegations of abuse linked to the Boy Scouts and referred 89 of those for further action. More cases are still being looked at.

Anyone with information about abuse within the Boy Scouts is asked to call the AG’s investigation hotline at 844.324.3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.