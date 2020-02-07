Former CMU student government president Ian Elliott will serve jail time

LANSING, Mich. — (WLNS):

Former Central Michigan University student government president Ian Elliott was sentenced today to five years of probation for criminal sexual conduct.

Elliot will serve the first year in the Isabella County Jail and the second year on a continuous alcohol monitoring tether.

He is also subject to sex offender and drug and alcohol assessments and must have his name added to the sex offender registry.

Chief Judge Eric Janes in the Isabella County Circuit Court sentenced him as part of an agreement between Elliot’s lawyer and the Michigan Department of the Attorney General. The sentencing comes after the assistant attorney general mishandled the case.

Elliott entered a no contest plea to a reduced charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct on Jan. 17, 2020. He pleaded no contest at first to one felony county of third-degree CSC and was sentenced Aug. 2, 2019 to a minimum of 366 days in prison up to a maximum of 180 months.

He was originally charged with three counts of third-degree CSC and one count of assault with intent to commit penetration.