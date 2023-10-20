LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Congressman Justin Amash posted on X that some of his family members died in a strike at a church in Gaza.

Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza was struck by missile Friday, Reuters reported.

Amash says, “With great sadness, I have now confirmed that several of my relatives…were killed at Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza, where they had been sheltering, when part of the complex was destroyed as the result of an Israeli airstrike.”

I was really worried about this. 😔 With great sadness, I have now confirmed that several of my relatives (including Viola and Yara pictured here) were killed at Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza, where they had been sheltering, when part of the complex was destroyed as… pic.twitter.com/w5k1xEeTgF — Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 20, 2023

Amash’s post was met by thousands of responses expressing regret and condolences.