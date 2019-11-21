Former councilman sentenced for domestic violence

Andrew Frounfelker once served as the longest member of the Jackson City Council. Today he stood in a courtroom guilty of aggravated domestic violence. Prosecutors say he dragged his girlfriend up a set of stairs by her hair, and choked her, and punched her back in May of 2018. Today, Frounfelker said he is a different person now.

“Since then I have made my personal amends to her and I will publicly say that I am sorry to her today for putting her in this situation,” said Frounfelker.



The prosecution said that even after losing his job Frounfelker needed to pay for what he did.



“This defendant committed an extremely violent act, actually multiple acts. This isn’t a typical domestic violence case. This isn’t a punch. This isn’t just a kick or a push. This was a case to where he severely beat the victim in this case,” said Prosecuting Attorney, John Vella.



His girlfriend and the victim in this case asked the judge to give him a reduced sentence.



“He’s already went through hell like all of us my family, his family, us. Sorry, and I just hope that you listen to us and take into consideration my letter,” said the defendants girlfriend, Michelle Tylutki.



In the end, the judge decided on 30 days in jail to be served on weekends. He will also be on probation for eighteen months. If he violates the probation, he faces up to a year behind bars.

