Former “Deadman’s Hill” renamed “John Taylor Memorial Park”

Dehli Township, Mich. (WLNS)– A Michigan Historical Marker now stands in the former “Deadman’s Hill” recreational area after Delhi Township officials hosted a dedication ceremony this afternoon to honor John Taylor.

History buffs say Taylor was a former slave. He was liberated and served with the 1st Michigan colored infantry before working as a farmhand in Delhi Township. He got into a dispute with the farmer over wages. He went to the house and tried to find the owner, but he wasn’t there.

It’s alleged Taylor struck the farmer’s wife, daughter, and mother-in-law them with an ax and ran away. Rumors spread that Taylor murdered the three women, but they survived. Taylor was arrested.

Many believe Taylor was hanged at the former Deadman’s Hill in Holt, but he actually died a few miles away. It’s the only known case of lynching in Ingham County. More than a hundred people were part of the mob, but no one was ever held responsible for Taylor’s death and never got a chance to defend himself in court.

“We have to face the things that have been done in the past to heal from that. What’s at the core of John Taylor’s story was there was a racial bias associated with him. We still have racial biases that happen,” Delia Fernandez, a member of the Michigan Historical Commission said.

The idea to honor Taylor came from former Holt High School teacher William Savage.

“I just think this is a civic lesson for all of us so that’s kind of why I got involved in it,” Savage said.

Deadman’s Hill was renamed John Taylor Memorial park in 2018, but now a memorial stands in his honor and Savage said it also serves as a reminder.

“I think it’s something that will stop and cause people to think and to reflect up. You know this can happen anywhere and it happened here. It didn’t happen in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana or Texas and it happened here,” Savage said.