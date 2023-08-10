LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Anybody remember James Craig? He’s the former Detroit Police Chief and former wannabe governor of Michigan.

He never got there, because he and other candidates turned in illegal petition signatures for governor and he was bounced off the ballot.

Well, the former chief is about to bounce back and announce his candidacy for the U.S. Senate.

He is not talking, but 6 News has learned he is “99% there” — and that, for strategic reasons, he is not getting in just yet.

And when he does, the word is he will get the petition signature thing right this time out.

In a recent national poll, the presumed democratic frontrunner, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, was ahead by 7 points over the unannounced candidate, Craig.

But EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn reports in his most recent survey that Craig was polling very close to the Democrats.

“I believe we tested the former police chief of Detroit, James Craig. He was only a couple of points behind,” Porn said.

Former mid-Michigan Congressman Mike Rogers’ positioning as presumed Republican frontrunner will not scare Craig out of the race.

This matchup will be interesting to watch, to say the least.