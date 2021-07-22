Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announces his run for Governor

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig joined “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News Wednesday where he announced that he would be running for Michigan governor.

He joins 7 other Republicans on the ballot for a chance to be the party’s nomination for next years election against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whos campaign just set a state record for fund raising in a non-election year, for any gubernatorial candidate.

However, in preparation for the nomination win, he announced in a video online saying he was forming what he calls an “Exploratory Committee” to begin fund raising.



The video went on to give more of his background, experience and specifics of the issues he feels need attention, “This is about leading from the front, keeping people safe which is a core responsibility, solving problems, that’s what Michigan needs,” said Craig.

6 News will continue to follow all campaigns throughout the year as more information becomes available.








