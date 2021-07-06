Former Detroit Police Chief speaks at Jackson GOP event; hints at run for governor

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Dozens of people gathered at Under the Oaks Park in Jackson to celebrate what some said is the birthplace of the Republican party. Many also came to hear from tonight’s special guest, former Detroit Police Chief, James Craig.

Tonight, he gave his first political speech since retiring from the police department this past May.

“I tell you why I’m a Republican. I believe in self-reliance,” Craig said.

While he spoke he shared some of his political values.

“I am pro-life,” Craig said.

Many in the crowd showed their support by erupting with applause. Patrick Barrett took his support to the next level. He wore a shirt with Craig’s name on it.

“My oldest daughter, her name is Molly, she bought it for me for Father’s Day,” Barrett said.

Clinton Tarver was another supporter. He said Craig’s values resonated with him.

“He’s behind Second Amendment. You know I really liked that,” Tarver said.

But the spokesperson for the Michigan Democratic Party, Rodericka Applewhaite, said Craig should stop beating around the bush about a potential run for governor.

“If he’s serious about you know pitching himself to Michigan voters then he should just get in and get this primary started,” Applewhaite said.

Craig did not say he was running yet, but he did have something else to say.

“At the ballot box in November, in the year of 2022, we will be celebrating our independence from the rule of Governor Whitmer,” Craig said.

6 other Republican party candidates have declared they will be running for governor.