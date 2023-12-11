LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police investigators say former city of DeWitt Treasurer and Clerk Lisa Grysen stole cash from the city’s tax accounts over four years.

The total amount the investigators, guided by an audit, accuse Grysen of taking from the city is $48,272.62. Officials alleged that she would take cash tax payments rather than deposit them into the city’s coffers. They also allege she directed rewards from a city credit card to herself.

The alleged embezzlement occurred over four years – from approximately January 2020, until August 2023 when it was discovered by DeWitt officials.

In legal documents obtained by 6 News, Grysen told city officials when confronted in August 2023 that she had taken the cash payments “because of debts she was in, due to her divorce,” Michigan State Police Trooper Franklin Carpenter said in a sworn statement before Clinton County Magistrate Nicole Maneval. The statement was part of the legal process called a “felony swear-to,” and is used to get an arrest warrant for a person.

In addition to the alleged embezzlement in the city, investigators also accused Grysen of stealing $6,262.08 from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department’s Mounted Division. State Police Trooper Carpenter swore under oath that she was using a debit card to remove cash from the account. She would also deposit cash. This occurred between December 2020 and August 2023.

Former city of DeWitt Treasurer and Clerk, Lisa Grysen, was charged with two felonies. (CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT)

Clinton County District Court records show Grysen was sued by Bank of America in October of 2022 for an unpaid credit card balance of $7,982.19. In December of 2022, the bank came to a settlement agreement with Grysen wherein $2,982.19 of that debt was forgiven. Under the deal, Grysen agreed to pay $5,000 to the bank in monthly payments of $208.

Grysen was charged with one count of felony embezzlement for the money taken from the city, and one felony count for money taken from the Mounted Division, which is a charity. She was arraigned on Nov. 15 for both felonies and allowed to post a $15,000 bond.

She’s due back in court on Jan. 18, 2024, for a probable cause hearing and again on Jan. 25, 2024, for a preliminary exam.

Repeated attempts to get a comment from Grysen, including visits to her home, have gone unanswered. A call to her Grand Rapids-based attorney was not immediately returned.