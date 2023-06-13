LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A former priest with the Diocese of Lansing has been sentenced to 365 days in jail and five years probation on one count of first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct.

In addition to the jail time and probation, Vincent Delorenzo, 84, will register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, attend sex offender counseling and may not have any contact with his victims or any minor.

Delorzeno, formerly of Flint and formerly a priest with the Diocese of Lansing, was among the first five priests charged by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in late-May 2019.

In April, Delorenzo pled guilty to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy following a service he officiated for the boy’s deceased family member in 1987.

Even though the crime occurred more than 10 years ago, Michigan’s statute of limitations is tolled when a defendant leaves the state for any reason within the statute of limitations and resumes if and when the defendant returns to Michigan.

Delorenzo, who was a priest at Holy Redeemer Church in Burton, was arrested in 2019 in Marion County, Florida.

“Our team continues to work day and night to bring an end to an era of abuse that has hidden in plain sight for far too long and provide justice to those who have suffered years of unimaginable trauma,” said Nessel when Delorenzo pled guilty.