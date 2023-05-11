GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested in Florida for allegedly sexually assaulting five minors, some of whom he met while working as a coach at a Grand Rapids-area gymnastics center, investigators say.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Shannon Guay, 49, was arrested Wednesday in Punta Gorda, Florida, north of Fort Myers. He currently lives in Florida and is awaiting extradition.

A booking photo of Shannon Guay from Charlotte County, Florida.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has issued 12 criminal counts against Guay in three separate cases. The charges include six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and six counts of second-degree CSC. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

The sheriff’s office said the incidents happened at three different locations in Kent County. The five victims were between the ages of 4 and 14 at the time of the alleged abuse.

Investigators believe some victims were sexually assaulted between 2006 and 2008 while attending the now-defunct Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics on Coit Avenue near Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township, north of Grand Rapids. Guay worked there as a coach.

“We do believe contact was made with at least two of the victims through this place of business and then they made contact other places…” Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said at a Thursday morning news conference. “And (Guay) otherwise knew three additional victims, not from the business.”

Guay worked as a coach and lived in Kent County until around 2010, after which he lived in other states, the sheriff’s office said. LaJoye-Young said that investigators would be reaching out to other places where he lived so they could look into any possible cases in their jurisdictions.

Deputies from Charlotte County, Florida, arrested Guay on the Kent County warrant. LaJoye-Young said he did not resist. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office posted video online of Guay being taken into custody, barefoot and wearing a bathrobe.

It’s not yet clear when he will return to Michigan; Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said it would depend on whether he raised legal objections to extradition or agreed to come back.

The first time the sheriff’s office learned of the allegations was in March of this year, LaJoye-Young said. That’s when the gym — which is now under new ownership — got voicemails from someone about the allegations.

“There’s a variety of reasons that victims of criminal sexual conduct are inclined not to come forward, especially when there’s a minor involved. It takes quite a bit of guts to come forward and say, ‘This has happened to me,’ and maybe be exposed to some scrutiny and certainly reliving some occurrences that may have happened to them,” LaJoye-Young said. “I admire the courage of these young women to take a step forward and say, ‘This happened to me and I need to do something about it.'”

The sheriff’s office said the case remains open. Since Guay was a coach, investigators believe there may be more victims.

“In any case such as this, that’s one of the concerns we have. We want to make sure that the case is publicized enough so that individuals who may have also been victimized know to come forward and talk to us about the incidents that happened,” LaJoye-Young said.

Anyone with information about Guay is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Target 8 reported in October 2011 that one of the coaches at Aerials & Baranis — Paul Hagan, the then-owner’s husband — was still working despite a 1994 conviction for inappropriately touching a gymnast. Investigators said they were looking into whether there may be any connection between the cases but so far didn’t have any evidence either way.

“At this point in time, we can’t say that it was facilitated or made possible because of a person who was married (to the then-owner) or was working there,” Becker said.

The gym is now under new ownership. One of the new owners, Anne Williamson, said Aerials & Baranis closed during the pandemic and reopened. Williamson and her partner took over in 2021 and the gym is now called Newton Aerial Academy. The prosecutor praised Newton for calling in authorities when it learned something wrong may have happened under the previous owners.