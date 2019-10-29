Former Holmes Street School could get a makeover

LANSING —

What was once the Holmes Street School Neighborhoods could soon become a new home to residents.

Mayor Andy Schor and Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) Staff awarded the Holmes Street School building an Obsolete Properties Rehabilitation Act certificate application (OPRA).

That’s a grant that provides property tax exemptions for commercial and commercial housing properties that are rehabilitated and meet the requirements of the Act, according to the Michigan Department of the Treasury.

Dymaxion Development will lead the project that will convert 31,000 square feet of classroom space to 40 new studio and one-bedroom apartments. Additionally, some surrounding green space would be added for scenery.

The tentative start date for construction is early 2020.

The school building has not been used for 10 years and its condition is currently deteriorating.

The $2.82 million school redevelopment project was sent to the Lansing City Council for review on Oct. 28. The project was approved and will move forward after the State Tax Commission reviews it.