LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- A long-time sports reporter and Jackson resident Charles “Chip” Mundy died after a fatal accident on Monday, according to public safety officials.

Police say it happened on W. Michigan Avenue when the Mundy crossed the centerline, sideswiped an oncoming vehicle, and ended up with a head-on crash into another oncoming vehicle.

Mundy sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The drivers of the other vehicles were also injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash.

Mundy had been retired for several years, but he is fondly remembered in the Jackson community for his work covering local sports, as well as the career of hall-of-fame coach Tony Dungy.

For more information on Mundy and his career with the Jackson Citizen Patriot, click here.