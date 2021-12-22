Former Jackson City Councilman appointed to vacant county commissioner seat

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Jackson City Councilmember Jeromy Alexander will fill a vacant seat has of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners to fill a vacant seat.

6 News media partner Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that the seat was opened after Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney vacated his seat after his victory in the mayoral election.

Alexander was picked from a group of seven people interested in the position. Alexander represents District 7, which encompasses the east side of the City of Jackson.

Alexander was nominated by Commissioner Phillip Duckham (R-District 4) and was approved via a 6-2 vote.

James “Steve” Shotwell Jr. (R-District 5) and Commissioner Earl Poleski (R-District 4) voted for a competing candidate named Dena Morgan.

“I feel very humbled,” Alexander said to Jackson Citizen Patriot.

Alexander will serve the remainder of Mahoney’s term, which ends on December 31, 2022. He will be sworn in today.

Alexander served as a Republican for Ward 3 on the Jackson City Council. He also ran for mayor of Jackson in 2019 and 2021.

Alexander said he will seek the District 7 seat in 2022.