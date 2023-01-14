LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After sitting vacant for years, the former Lansing City Market is coming back to life.

Under the vision of the Detroit Shipping Co., a restaurant and beer hall collective based in Detroit, the Lansing City Market is now Lansing Shuffle, a hub of restaurants, two full service bars, a large outdoor patio and even a spot to play old school shuffleboard.

Its grand opening is scheduled for Jan. 26. There will be live music, food and drinks from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The shuffleboard area is expected to be open later this spring.

The project began in late-2019 when Detroit Shipping Co. got in touch with the City of Lansing to reinvent the vacant building into an attraction that would bring people back to the riverfront area downtown.

The interior of Lansing Shuffle. Crews are getting it prepared for the Jan. 26 grand opening.

The restaurants chosen for Lansing Shuffle come from Michigan-based restaurateurs and chefs, as opposed to larger chains. Restaurants that are in Lansing Shuffle so far include Yeti Kitchen, Osteria Vegana, Browndog, Irie Smoke Shack and Kin Thai.

Lansing Shuffle’s restaurants offer everything from Thai food to ice cream and burgers. There’s also a lounge where people can order cocktails and beer.

“It was an intensive selection process. This project has been going on for three years. We wanted a story behind each restaurateur, and concepts that were different from each other. So, you’re not going to have milkshakes and burgers in multiple places,” Detroit Shipping Co. Director of Operations Matthew Zacklan said. “There was multiple interviews to make sure it was a good fit for us and for them.”

Shuffleboard, a game where a cue is used to push a weighted disc onto a scoreboard, was selected thanks to its accessibility and because it’s very easy to play with a group of friends that have no prior experience.

“Shuffleboard is kind of lost. We wanted to bring that back in Lansing. It’s something you don’t see too often. Everyone can do shuffleboard. We wanted to create that fun, family environment,” Zacklan said.

Zacklan said Lansing Shuffle is still looking for one more restaurant to round up the lineup. There will also be a hiring day on Jan. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit lansingshuffle.com.