EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Chief of Staff Daryl Green is leaving for a new job at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Green has been selected to serve as UAB’s new associate vice president of public safety and chief of police.

Green has worked as the chief of staff with Michigan State University Police and Public Safety for the past year, following his retirement as chief of the Lansing Police Department.

“It has been an honor to graduate from MSU and further serve as a member of the Department of Police and Public Safety. I have built so many great friendships and partnerships with people throughout the Lansing region and will miss them more than anything. It is truly the community that makes MSU and the Lansing region such a great place to receive an education, reside and work,” said Green.

Green has more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement.

“We are excited for Chief of Staff Green’s new opportunity and are thankful for his service to Michigan State University. Throughout the past year, he has assisted our department in evolving and enhancing positive community relationships. We wish him the best in his new role,” said MSU Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch.

Green’s last day at MSU is July 26, he will begin his new role at Alabama on Aug. 1.