Former Lansing radio host shares story of overcoming mental battles

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Millions of people struggle with drug addiction every single day in our country.

In fact, studies show that 74 percent of adults who suffer from a substance use disorder also have trouble with alcoholism.

Tomorrow is the official Jackson County Drug Summit and at the event, speakers will talk about the impact of drug use, prevention efforts, and how to seek help.

One presenter in particular is someone you might recognize.

He’s hoping by sharing his story, others will realize there is a light following the darkest of days.

“It took some time to work on it and utilize the tools I was given. I had them in my bag; I just had to keep them sharpened and keep working on them,” said Matt ‘Mojo’ Lersch.

Lersch was a radio host for 23 years on 92.1 The Edge in Lansing, but something you might not know…

“I have PTSD, clinical depression, anxiety,” said Lersch.

Those mental health issues stemmed from a rough childhood.

“I was five years old when my mom drowned in the bathtub right in front of me. I was always told to suck it up and get moving, you know, but I didn’t know what that really meant,” said Lersch.

Mojo says because he didn’t properly cope with his emotions, his health took a turn for the worse, leading to a suicide attempt last year.

“It really sucked, too, because the emergency response team that showed up, a lot of them knew me, and I had a lot of shame with that,” said Lersch.

“I woke up again and my son was laying on my chest watching Paw Patrol, can’t stand that show, but in that moment it was my favorite show in the entire world because my son was there, and I thought wow, I must have did to him what had happened to me,” said Lersch.

This is why Mojo is speaking at the Jackson County Drug Summit tomorrow.

He says if he can overcome what he’s been through, others can too.

“It helps me and reminds me of where I was, but it also reminds me of the work too that I have to do every single day to make sure that I don’t get back to where I was,” said Lersch.

The Jackson County Drug Summit begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the Middle School at Parkside.

For more information, click here.