LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Republican candidate for Michigan Attorney General is facing criminal charges related to Donald Trump’s loss in 2020.

Matt DePerno, who lost to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in 2022, is one of several people accused of getting unauthorized access to Michigan voting machines.

Tuesday’s indictment comes nearly a year after Nessel’s office requested a special prosecutor to review the case.

In an exclusive interview with 6 News, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the indictment stands as a sign of deterrence to anybody who would want to illegally access voting machines.

“We want to have a clear statement made against anyone, on any side of the aisle that would seek any illegal access, that it’s not okay and there will be consequences,” Benson said.

In February 2022, Benson’s office sent a complaint to the Attorney General’s Office and Michigan State Police. The complaint said there was “inappropriate access” to tabulation machines in Roscommon County in 2021.

After an investigation, the Attorney General’s Office said five tabulators had been taken to hotels and Airbnbs around Oakland County, where the machines were broken into — allegedly to perform “tests” on the equipment.

Benson says before every election, clerks run these machines through tests in public. She says this is all about keeping things safe.

“Essentially — make sure the law is followed and ensure that no one has unauthorized access and only people who have gone through the proper training has access to them,” Benson said.

A special prosecutor brought forward the case to a grand jury this spring. DePerno was charged Tuesday. with conspiracy and undue possession of a voting machine.

Former GOP State Rep. Daire Rendon was also hit with those charges, along with “false pretenses.”

In a statement, Nessel says she hopes for “swift justice in the courts.”

“The alleged actions by these defendants, and others, who worked to erode trust in our election system caused undeniable harm to our democracy,” Nessel said.

Michigan Republican House Leader Matt Hall said there are concerns around the country about politically charged prosecutions and said:

“These are very serious charges being leveled today, and we will all be watching this case closely.”

DePerno’s attorney said to our media partners at M-Live that the charges are “unfounded and lack merit.”

He adds they are not based on any actual truth and are motivated by politics rather than evidence.