DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Jennifer Granholm, the U.S. Secretary of Energy and former Michigan Governor, will visit Detroit Monday.

Granholm will first be stopping by The Detroit Free Press Breakfast Club. This event is hosted by Free Press columnist Carol Cain. She will lead a conversation with Granholm about the future of energy and our climate.

Granholm is also going to provide insight on what Southeast Michigan’s biggest climate issues are, and how they affect the state as a whole.

Her final stop will be a Juneteenth celebration at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

She will explore the museum’s exhibits and dive deeper into the museum’s rich culture and dedication toward climate justice and sustainability.