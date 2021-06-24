Former-Michigan prison officer to get her day in court

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– An officer at a Michigan prison claims she was outed for being a lesbian in front of inmates, and it put her life at risk.

Bridget Cadena allegedly quit her job over employee harassment which targeted her because of her sexual orientation, and this put her at risk of sexual violence.

Cadena’s lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Corrections was scheduled to go to trial in Jackson County Circuit Court at the beginning of this year in January. The lawsuit was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cadena’s lawsuit alleges corrections officers allegedly talked about her being a lesbian in front of men prisoners at Parnall Correctional facility located in Jackson. She says the same officer referred to her using a derogatory term, and there were sexual remarks from prisoners at the time. The lawsuit states Cadena complained about the behavior, but no investigation took place.

Cadena claims she was allegedly forced to resign from her position in 2017 because her doctor recommended it.

Court files suggest The Michigan Department of Corrections denies allegations