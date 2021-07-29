Michigan’s longest-serving senator Carl Levin dead at 87

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Michigan senator and Attorney Carl Levin has died, the Levin Center announced on Twitter.
Levin, a Democrat, was Michigan’s longest serving senator, serving from 1979 to 2015 and was the country’s fourth longest-serving incumbent in the senate.
Levin served as the Chairman of the Armed Services Committee in the Senate, and on the Homeland and Small Business Committees.
As a proponent of bipartisanship in politics, Levin founded the Levin Center at Wayne State, a center dedicated to promoting “integrity, transparency, and accountability [in] public and private institutions through the promotion and support of bipartisan, fact-based legislative oversight.”