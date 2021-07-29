Michigan’s longest-serving senator Carl Levin dead at 87

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Michigan senator and Attorney Carl Levin has died, the Levin Center announced on Twitter.

With great sadness and heavy hearts, the Levin Family and Levin Center at Wayne Law announce the passing of Senator Carl Levin – a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.

Levin, a Democrat, was Michigan’s longest serving senator, serving from 1979 to 2015 and was the country’s fourth longest-serving incumbent in the senate.

Levin served as the Chairman of the Armed Services Committee in the Senate, and on the Homeland and Small Business Committees.

As a proponent of bipartisanship in politics, Levin founded the Levin Center at Wayne State, a center dedicated to promoting “integrity, transparency, and accountability [in] public and private institutions through the promotion and support of bipartisan, fact-based legislative oversight.”