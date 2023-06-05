EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple Spartans are on the National Football Foundation’s 2024 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Former Michigan State offensive tackle Flozell Adams is on the ballot, as well as former head coaches Mark Dantonio and Darryl Rogers.

The ballot was sent out Monday to more than 12,000 NFF members as well as current Hall of Famers to vote to select the next induction class.

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class will not be announced until early 2024, with official inductions taking place on Dec. 10, 2024 in Las Vegas.

But what are the criteria for a “Hall of Famer” to meet to be inducted?