EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple Spartans are on the National Football Foundation’s 2024 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Former Michigan State offensive tackle Flozell Adams is on the ballot, as well as former head coaches Mark Dantonio and Darryl Rogers.
The ballot was sent out Monday to more than 12,000 NFF members as well as current Hall of Famers to vote to select the next induction class.
The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class will not be announced until early 2024, with official inductions taking place on Dec. 10, 2024 in Las Vegas.
But what are the criteria for a “Hall of Famer” to meet to be inducted?
- A player must have gotten First-Team All-America recognition by a selector recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.
- Eligibility for consideration by the Foundation’s Honors Court must be 10 full seasons after the final year of intercollegiate football.
- Nominees’ football achievements in college are considered, but so is the player’s post-football record as a person.
- Markers the foundation looks for include carrying ideals of football forward into relations with the community.
- Consideration may also be given to academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.
- Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years.
- Example: to be eligible for 2024’s ballot, the player must have played their last year in 1974 or thereafter.
- Professional players and coaches are not eligible for induction until after retirement.
- A coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement, given they are at least 70 years old.
- Active coaches become eligible at 75 years old.
- The coach must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.
- Nominations can only be submitted by the current athletics director, head coach or sports information director (SID) of a candidate’s collegiate institution.
- Nominations can also be submitted by the president/executive director of a dues-paying chapter of the National Football Foundation.