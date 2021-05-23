Former Michigan State star Keith Appling a suspect in fatal shooting in Detroit

Keith Appling, 29, is a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Detroit’s west side from Saturday, May 22nd, 2021.

(WLNS) — Former Michigan State star basketball player Keith Appling is a suspect in a fatal shooting from Saturday night on Detroit’s west side.

According to a press release from the Detroit Police Department, it happened in the 13200 block of Whitcomb around 7:10 p.m. That’s when a 66-year-old and Appling, 29, got into a verbal dispute, which later turned physical.

Appling fired multiple shots, according to the press release, and then drove away from the scene in a “newer model tan colored Buick Regal”. The 66-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Appling is described as a 6-foot-2, 200-pound male with brown eyes and black hair and is considered as armed and dangerous.

Appling, a Detroit native, graduated from Pershing High School in 2010 before his career at MSU. Appling led Michigan State in scoring as a junior.

Appling wasn’t drafted to the NBA out of college after a wrist injury derailed his career his senior season, but he did sign multiple two-way contracts with the Orlando Magic and spent time overseas in Italy, Dominican Republic and Argentina

Trouble has overshadowed Appling’s post-college career. In 2016 he was arrested for carrying an AK-47 into a night club — he was sentenced to a year in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing a police officer in Wayne County.

Last December, he was sentenced to 18 months probation after getting arrested with 19 grams of heroin in his car.

