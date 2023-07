LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A former contractor for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency was sentenced to prison Tuesday for a fraud scheme she ran during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Attorney for Eastern Michigan ordered Semaje Reffigee to serve 18 months after she pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors claimed she used her position to pay jobless benefit claims with stolen identities.

She must also pay more than $300,000 in restitution.