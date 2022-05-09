CORRECTION: In older editions of this article, Dority’s age was listed as 19, when it was in fact 29.

UPDATE (05/09/2022 – 12:05 P.M.): Officials with a Florida sheriff’s office confirmed that Payne had been shot in the early morning hours of Monday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the 2500 block of Egret Shores Drive around 1:37 a.m., following reports of a shooting.

Adrian Payne was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter has been identified as 29-year-old Lawrence Dority, who was at the scene when deputies arrived. Dority was arrested on a warrant for First Degree Murder and was taken to the Orange County Jail.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a sad day for Spartan Nation, as former basketball player Adreian Payne has died.

The Detroit Free Press confirmed the news.

It is still unclear how the 31-year-old died.

Payne played for the Spartans for four years and as a junior, he was named to the second team in the Big Ten conference for his shot blocking ability.

The player’s unique friendship with eight-year-old cancer patient Lacey Holsworth gained national media attention.

Their friendship started after Holsworth fell in love with his dunking ability, a bond that eventually moved off the court.

Payne would frequently pay visits to Holsworth and after she passed away from cancer in 2014, he helped keep her name alive through the Princess Lacey Legacy.

Payne also went on to play in the NBA and overseas.