DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling is facing charges of first-degree murder in Detroit.

Police say he shot and killed 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds last month. The two men were related by marriage.

Investigators claim an argument between them escalated on May 22, leading to the shooting.

According to police, the argument may have been over a stolen gun. Appling was arrested following a two-day manhunt.