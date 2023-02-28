EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A former business dean at Michigan State University is suing the school, claiming he was pressured into resigning.

The former dean also alleges said he was falsely accused of mandatory reporting violations.

The federal lawsuit claims that Sanjay Gupta was forced out of his job after failing to report sexual misconduct by a drunken college professor during a party last April.

Gupta claimed this effort was part of a scheme designed to prevent him from becoming the next president of MSU.

The university declined to comment, but said the suit will be “vigorously defended.”