Former MSU police Capt. Valerie O’Brien sentenced to 1 year probation for drunk driving

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Michigan State Police Chief Valerie O’Brien has been sentenced to 12 years probation for drunk driving.

(Update) O’Brien also faces a $700 fine, mandatory counseling and 40 hours of community service by December 31, 2021.

Judge Richard Hillman says that due to her going into inpatient rehabilitation and her continuing commitment to rebab, he will not order any upfront jail time.

O’Brien was charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content (BAC), and one count of carrying a concealed pistol under the influence with a BAC of 0.10 or more.

MSP reported a blood test later showed she had a BAC of 0.251, above the high BAC limit of 0.17 set by Michigan law.

