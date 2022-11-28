OXFORD, Mich. (WLNS) – Two former board of education members at Oxford Schools are claiming the district did not follow procedures or even train staff on policies made to address school violence.

The announcement comes nearly a year after the shooting at Oxford high where four students were killed and seven other people were injured.

Former Board President Tom Donnelly and Treasurer Korey Bailey said while an investigation showed the district had a threat assessment policy, it did not investigate if it was followed.

Bailey said the district reviewed policies after the shootings.

They found school staff had access to manuals from the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Secret Service. That info was geared at assessing any threats.

But when staff noticed that Ethan Crumbley was showing signs he may act violently, nothing was done.

In fact, Bailey said before the shooting the district never followed up to see if the staff was trained in those policies.

Bailey said he and Donnelly received pushback from district attorneys when they brought up their concerns.

“I want to be clear that the board is made up of good people who wanted to do the right but were convinced by voices outside of the district that they needed to wait. And coming forward would bankrupt the district and potentially tear this community apart. It became clear that tom and I were alone on this island,” said Bailey.

6 News did reach out to oxford schools for comment.

In a statement, they asked people to wait for a third-party review to finish its course so “Facts can be brought to light in a clear, accurate, and impartial manner.”