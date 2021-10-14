Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized for ‘non-COVID-related infection’

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during a campaign stop for his wife Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton at Hotel Julien in Dubuque, Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former President Bill Clinton has been admitted to UCI Medical Center for an infection, his spokesman confirmed on Thursday.

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for non-COVID-related infection. He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care,” said Spokesman Angel Ureña on Twitter.

The original Tweet can be found here:

Statement, from me, on President Clinton pic.twitter.com/Jbfl4evpcF — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.