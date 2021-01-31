Former President Donald Trump’s Impeachment defense team resigns prior to trial

By Tony Garcia

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former President Donald Trump and all five of his impeachment defense attorneys have parted ways.

The main hang up between Trump and his team was a disagreement on the legal strategy the team would use in his defense. The defense team’s plan was to argue against the constitutionality of holding a trial given that Trump is no longer president. Trump’s plan insisted his team argue about what Trump calls ‘widespread election fraud’.

The former president’s second impeachment trial is set to begin in just more than a week, on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on January 13th on a single article — incitement of insurrection. However, former Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller said it’s not only unconstitutional to impeach a president who has already left office, but it’s bad for the country.

In order for the impeachment to be successful, 17 GOP senators would need to flip to the democrats’ side to achieve the two-thirds majority.