Former President Trump endorses Matt DePerno for MI Attorney General

FILE – President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Thursday endorsing lawyer Matthew DePerno for Michigan Secretary of State in the 2022 midterm election.

In the statement, Trump continued to push false claims of election fraud, saying: “Dana Nessel, the Radical Left, and the RINOs are targeting Matt because he gets results and has exposed so much Voter Fraud in Antrim County, and many more places, in the 2020 Election.”

DePerno is part of the DePerno Law Office, whose website continues to push false election fraud conspiracies.

“Matt DePerno has my Complete and Total Endorsement. He will never let you down!” said Trump.