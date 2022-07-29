LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon on Friday.

“She raised a beautiful family, and is ready to save Michigan. She’s pro-God, pro-Gun, and pro-Freedom, and she won’t be stopped,” Trump said in a statement emailed to his supporters. “She will stand up to the Radical Left as they try to indoctrinate our children and is ready to take on one of the worst Governors in the nation.”

Dixon has led other Republican candidates in recent polls with more than a quarter of the vote. She’s polling 11 percent higher than her closest competitor, Ryan Kelley.

WLNS News 6 spoke with Dixon about her campaign goals on Thursday. You can watch that interview here.