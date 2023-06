DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Former President and leading GOP primary candidate Donald Trump is headed to Detroit.

On Sunday, June 25, the Republican presidential frontrunner will land on his plane, “Trump Force One,” and speak at the Oakland County Republican Party Lincoln Dinner.

It is Trump’s first visit to the Mitten State since October 1, 2022, when he spoke to Republican supporters in Macomb County before the 2022 midterm election.