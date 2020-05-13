Former Spartan Khodorenko Staying Flexible in California

For the first time in program history, five Michigan State hockey players received Big Ten honors including Patrick Khodorenko, who was the lone spartan to be named to the first team.

“Yeah I mean super proud of like you know how far we’ve come as a team and you know individually being able to you know receive such an award is you know awesome but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and support from my parents and coaches as well,” said Khodorenko. “So I think it’s kinda of a team award team award in that sense as well.”

Michigan State’s Head Coach, Danton Cole, couldn’t be more excited for his former Spartan who scored 54 goals throughout his career in East Lansing.

“He’s such a genuine young man and in today’s day and age there’s social media and I think you do lose some of the relationships but he’s just a real genuine young man and he’s just a real good character guy and it’ll be fun to see what he can do at the pro level,” said Cole.

Khodorenko signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Rangers and had a brief stint with the Rangers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, before COVID-19 canceled the season.

Since then he’s been back home with his family in Walnut Creek California working on a new workout routine that has challenged him to be more flexible.

“Just trying to heal up my body, just doing more like stretching stuff, yoga and then just like two workouts a week that the Rangers organization sent to us,” said Khodorenko. “Nothing too extreme I guess nothing on the ice quite yet. Spent time with my family I kinda so the yoga with my mom just for fun. I think at the next level just keeping your body flexible is probably more important than staying as physically strong as you can I think just being not injury prone and just being able to stay on the ice all season is really important.”

Khodorenko is staying patient until he hears more information from the Rangers as to when practices may start again.