Former students allege inappropriate conversations in Strampel case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)-- - Friday's testimony started with one student who says she needed William Wtrampel's permission to retake a practice exam for her board certification in 2017. When she met privately with Strampel early one morning in a dark conference room, she felt nervous but hopeful he would give her permission.

"I proposed to pay for it," she said on Friday, "to sit and have it be proctored and have somebody watch me and make sure I'm not cheating or looking any sources up."

Strampel denied her plea and, out of the blue, she says he told a story about a different student who claimed she gave him oral sex after she received a DUI charge. The witness said it made her feel uncomfortable.

She told a different professor about that conversation later that day. That same professor, Elizabeth Petsche, also testified.

"I can't remember exactly what she said happened," Petsche said, "but...I wanted to really focus on next steps, how to best prepare and what to do next."

Petsche told the court she didn't think the concern over Strampel's comments rose to the level of a Title IX complaint, and even though she's made many reports on behalf of students in the past, she chose not to this time.

"If you heard something as dramatic as 'Dean Strampel is suggesting that I perform a sexual act or some intimation like that, so I stay in school,'" Strampel's attorney John Dakmak asked Petsche, "would you remember that?"

"Yes," she said.

The trial picks up on Monday with more witness testimony.

